Gov. Beshear announces highest-ever jump in COVID-19 cases

This jump reflects the highest-ever weekly and daily total of new cases.
Kentucky COVID-19
Kentucky COVID-19(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Governor Andy Beshear on Saturday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continuing efforts to fight COVID-19.

Reporting the highest-ever daily total and the highest-ever weekly total of new COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth.

“I know it’s been a tough couple of days, seeing the President, the First Lady, U.S. Senators, Cam Newton and others test positive for COVID-19. But right here in the commonwealth, we now have 1,275 new cases announced today, meaning 1,275 Kentuckians have just tested positive,” said Governor Beshear. “This is our highest number of cases ever. This is the highest number of cases per week ever and we have one more day that will add to the count, and it shows that we have to do better.”

As of 3 p.m. Oct. 3, Governor Beshear said there were at least 72,001 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 1,275 of which were newly reported Saturday.

Of the newly reported cases, 166 were from children age 18 and younger, with 27 age five and younger. The youngest was just two months old.

“I need your help. We are seeing the coronavirus surging around the country. We are in another escalation here in Kentucky,” the Governor added. “We have got to do what it takes to stop it, and that’s all of us. No more being casual; time to be urgent. We are Team Kentucky. We can beat this. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

Governor Beshear also reported eight new deaths Saturday. The total of Kentuckians now lost to the virus is 1,205.

“That’s eight additional families who are suffering during this time,” said Governor Beshear.

The deaths reported Saturday include a 66-year-old woman and an 89-year-old man from Christian County; a 75-year-old woman from Fayette County; two men, ages 80 and 89, from Jefferson County; two women, ages 76 and 86, from Lincoln County; and a 64-year-old woman from Mercer County.

12,121 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

As of Saturday, at least 1,520,236 tests had been administered in the state of Kentucky.

