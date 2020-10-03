Advertisement

Haunted house meets social distancing measures

Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FALLSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - A number of haunted houses in our area are open for businesses, but they’ve been forced to make changes to how they scare patrons to meet social distancing guidelines.

The Fallsburg Fearplex in Lawrence County, Kentucky, has turned into a Halloween season staple for many.

“We’re just adding a few new tricks to our bag for COVID this year,” said Brian Cassady, who’s been running the spooky attraction since 1987.

Cassady was forced to make adjustments to meet safety guidelines.

“We’ve spent thousands of dollars re-doing our lines and hiring extra employees,” he said.

Cassady says they work to make sure all their patrons are wearing masks.

As for the characters used to getting their loudest screams the closer they get to their victims, staying 6 feet away represents a challenge they say they’re more than capable of meeting.

With so many fall events not happening this year because of the pandemic, Cassady says it’s important for people to have something to be able to enjoy. In this case, that something just happens to include a pig man.

“We think people are just ready to get out of the house, and they’re ready to do it safely,” Cassady said.

They’re also telling patrons to buy their tickets online this year with allotted times to enter, so they don’t have long of lines of people waiting at the gate.

Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear released recommendations for fall activities. Cassady says they’re positive they’ve exceeded the guidance given to event operators.

