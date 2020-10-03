Head-on crash reported in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person is trapped after a head-on collision in Kanawha County.

The accident was reported Saturday evening along Winfield Road in Amandaville.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ two vehicles were involved. One of the patients is trapped in their vehicle.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority are on scene.

No word on what caused the crash.

