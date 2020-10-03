Advertisement

Head-on crash reported in Kanawha County

crash
crash(WCAX)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person is trapped after a head-on collision in Kanawha County.

The accident was reported Saturday evening along Winfield Road in Amandaville.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ two vehicles were involved. One of the patients is trapped in their vehicle.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority are on scene.

No word on what caused the crash.

Keep checking WSAZ.com and the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Kanawha County Schools releases return plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Students in Kanawha County will go on a blended learning plan to begin the in-person school year.

Breaking

Gov. Beshear announces highest-ever jump in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
This jump reflects the highest-ever weekly and daily total of new cases.

Local

West Virginia Department of Education releases updated map

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
Students in one county will be permitted to return to class.

News

Two KCEAA employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Two Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

Latest News

Local

Two arrested in Milton after fleeing the scene of an accident

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
Two have been arrested on drug charges after leaving the scene of an accident.

Local

Pike County man arrested on multiple drug charges

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
Adam Little, 64, of Ashcamp, was arrested multiple drug charges.

News

Family loses home to fire in Sissonville

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Metro dispatch officials say it happened at the 2200 block of Wolf Pen Drive in Sissonville.

News

W.Va. State Police reach out for help identifying a wanted man

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Trooper M.J. Adkins at 304-528-5555.

News

Silver Alert issued for woman in Fairmont, West Virginia

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Bretha Lee Sistrunk, 77, is from Fairmont, West Virginia and was last seen on September 28th, 2020.

News

Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
According to Sheriff Mike Rutherford, the deputy sheriff is home while he rests and recovers.