(WSAZ) - At long last, schools in Kanawha County can finally play fall sports as they were the color gold in the latest West Virginia metric map. They have been orange or red since the season began. The only other local county in the gold is Jackson County.

There are six counties in our region who are yellow. They are Putnam, Lincoln, Wayne, Mingo, Wyoming and Nicholas.

10 counties are green as October begins. They are Cabell, Mason, Wirt, Roane, Calhoun, Braxton, Clay, Fayette, Raleigh and Logan.

The only local county who cannot compete the next 7 days in fall sports is Boone County.

This story will be updated with a full list of games for Football Friday Night on October 9th.

