Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff tests positive for COVID-19

According to Sheriff Mike Rutherford, the deputy sheriff is home while he rests and recovers.
According to Sheriff Mike Rutherford, the deputy sheriff is home while he rests and recovers.(AP Images)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KANAWHA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Another Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff has tested positive for the coronavirus. 

According to Sheriff Mike Rutherford, the deputy sheriff is currently home while he rests and recovers. 

Rutherford says there is no indication whether others whom he worked or engaged with recently were infected. His contraction of the illness is not related to any arrests.

