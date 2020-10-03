Advertisement

Kanawha County Schools releases return plan

(station)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2020
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the first time this school year, schools in Kanawha County will be open to students for in-person learning.

The school district released details Saturday about the return this coming week after moving into ‘gold’ category on the state’s color-coded map.

According to the district, for those who selected in-person learning for their students, this week will be a blended learning approach.

Students with the last names starting A-L will attend class on Monday and Tuesday and will be eLearning the rest of the week.

Students with the last names starting M-Z will attend class on Thursday and Friday and will be eLearning the rest of the week.

Wednesday will be a cleaning day with all students doing eLearning that day.

The school district says for sibling that have different last names, parents can work with the school to arrange for them to attend on the same days.

Extracurricular activities will be allowed this week in-county only. Kanawha County middle and high schools have a schedule ready that will be shared with students and parents through their schools or teams.

The county will still be distributing meals at all regular bus stops. Deliveries will begin at 11 a.m. along normal bus routes.

There will also still be some buses out in communities to help provide WiFi to students, in addition to school parking lots and Kids Connect sites.

To see a list of those, click here.

Masks are still required for all students and staff as they return. Students can bring one from home or one will be provided to each one when they arrive at school or on the bus.

