Knights add two monster games over the next two weeks

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Over the next two Football Friday Nights, the 2nd ranked Cabell Midland Knights will play the other top ranked teams in West Virginia. Next Friday night, they will travel to play #3 Hurricane. It was also announced on Saturday that they will host top ranked Spring Valley on October 16th. The Knights are coming off a 62-20 win over Poca last night.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.