Advertisement

Knights add two monster games over the next two weeks

#2 Cabell Midland will play #1 and #3 teams over next two weeks
#2 Cabell Midland will play #1 and #3 teams over next two weeks(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Over the next two Football Friday Nights, the 2nd ranked Cabell Midland Knights will play the other top ranked teams in West Virginia. Next Friday night, they will travel to play #3 Hurricane. It was also announced on Saturday that they will host top ranked Spring Valley on October 16th. The Knights are coming off a 62-20 win over Poca last night.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

Sports

Tomcats Tame Rams

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Ashland beats Raceland Friday night.

Sports

Cabell Midland Beats Poca

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Knights Run Over Poca

Sports

Johnson Central beats Clay County

Updated: 14 hours ago
Johnson Central beats Clay County Friday night.

Latest News

Sports

Belfry Beats Floyd Central

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Belfry beats Floyd Central

Sports

Gallia Academy and Portsmouth play OT game

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
OT is needed for Portsmouth & Gallia Academy

Sports

Wheelersburg beats Portsmouth West

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Wheelersburg beats Portsmouth West Friday night.

Sports

Tigers pull away from Cincinnati Sycamore

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Ironton finishes the regular season undefeated at 6-0

VOD Recordings

Clay County vs Johnson Central highlights

Updated: 14 hours ago
11 O'clock news

Sports

Boyd County wins over Fairview

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Boyd County blasts Fairview