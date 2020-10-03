Man found safe after being reported missing on two separate occasions

Update 10/3/2020 at 10:00 a.m.

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who was reported missing on two separate occasions has been located in Lewisburg, Tennessee.

According to Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards, Rick Hensley is with his sons and they are on their way home.

Update 10/2/20 @ 9:10 p.m.

Talk about a roller coaster of emotions for the family of a man whose loved one is missing.

A Silver Alert was originally issued Thursday night for Richard Hensley of Culloden.

Friday night, Hensley was located in the Lewisburg, Tennessee area. His family was en route to get him.

Hours later, the mayor of Hurricane reported he was missing again.

According to the post by Mayor Scott Edwards, police got in touch with his family. They believed he was of sound mind and he walked out of the door of the police department. According to Edwards' post, police cannot hold someone against their will.

Hensley stated that he was heading to Birmingham Alabama, according to the post.

His sons are still on the way to the area to try and find him. Other people, according to Edwards, are also looking for him in Lewisburg, Tennessee.

Dispatchers say Hensley has white hair and beard, is about 5 feet 10 and weighs around 250 pounds. His truck was not with him when he was originally located.

Anyone who has seen him in that area is asked to call 911.

Update 10/2/20 @ 7:35 p.m.

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who was reported missing Thursday from Culloden has been found in Tennessee.

That is according to a post Friday from Hurricane Fire Department Chief Deron Wilkes' Facebook page.

According to the post, Rick Hensley was found 60 miles south of Nashville in the Lewisburg, Tennessee area.

The post goes on to say:

"Rick appears to be OK and is awaiting his family’s arrival, which is a 6-hour drive.

His vehicle has not been located. No other information will be posted at this time. Please pray for Rick, his wife Diana, and his family."

A Silver Alert was issued Thursday after Hensley went missing.

Original story 10/1/20

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A Silver Alert has been issued Thursday evening for a man missing from near the Putnam/Cabell County line.

Richard Hensley, 66, left the Culloden area around noon Thursday and hasn’t been seen since, Metro 911 in Kanawha County reports.

Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards said Hensley is a member of the Hurricane Fire Department.

Dispatchers say Hensley has white hair and beard, is about 5 feet 10 and weighs around 250 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a gray or navy shirt, blue jeans and glasses.

According to dispatchers, Hensley is driving a maroon and silver Ford F350 pickup truck with the West Virginia tag ILUVBBQ.

He is also possibly armed. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call their local 911 agency.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.