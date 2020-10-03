Man goes to hospital after shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital overnight.

Metro 911 dispatchers said a man walked into the emergency room at CAMC Women’s and Children’s Hospital about 2:30 Saturday morning with a gunshot wound.

The man told authorities the shooting happened on Hendrix Ave. on the city’s west side, dispatchers said.

The extent of his injuries is not known at this time, nor is what led to the shooting.

