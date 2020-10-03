Advertisement

Man goes to hospital after shooting

Charleston Police are investigating a reported shooting Saturday morning.
Charleston Police are investigating a reported shooting Saturday morning.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital overnight.

Metro 911 dispatchers said a man walked into the emergency room at CAMC Women’s and Children’s Hospital about 2:30 Saturday morning with a gunshot wound.

The man told authorities the shooting happened on Hendrix Ave. on the city’s west side, dispatchers said.

The extent of his injuries is not known at this time, nor is what led to the shooting.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Three vehicle accident shuts down road in Charleston

Updated: moments ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Police officials say the accident happened at 6802 MacCorkle Ave SE, Charleston.

VOD Recordings

Clay County vs Johnson Central highlights

Updated: 8 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

Floyd Central vs Belfry highlights

Updated: 8 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

Gallia Academy vs Portsmouth highlights

Updated: 8 hours ago
11 O'clock news

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Wheelersburg vs Portsmouth West highlights

Updated: 8 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

Sycamore vs Ironton highlights

Updated: 8 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

Fairview vs Boyd County highlights

Updated: 8 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

Ashland vs Raceland highlights

Updated: 8 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

Pt. Pleasant vs Bluefield highlights

Updated: 8 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

Marietta vs Ripley highlights

Updated: 8 hours ago
11 O'clock news