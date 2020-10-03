Advertisement

Medical marijuana grower permits approved in our region

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), along with the Bureau for Public Health and the Office of Medical Cannabis on Friday announced successful applicants for medical cannabis grower permits.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), along with the Bureau for Public Health and the Office of Medical Cannabis on Friday announced successful applicants for medical cannabis grower permits.(KJCT)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Medical marijuana operations in West Virginia are on the increase, including here in our region.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), along with the Bureau for Public Health and the Office of Medical Cannabis on Friday announced successful applicants for medical cannabis grower permits.

These permit holders will cultivate medical cannabis plants before sending them for processing into forms for patient use such as pills, oils, and liquids.

Ten permits were accepted, three of which are in our area. One is in Kanawha County (Mountaineer Holding), one is in Roane County (Tariff Labs), and the other is in Mason County (Blue Ridge Botanicals).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Haunted house meets social distancing measures

Updated: 8 minutes ago
The Fallsburg Fearplex had to adjust how they operate because of the pandemic.

News

Neighborhood on edge after second shooting in Charleston

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Neighbors are on edge after a second shooting on Charleston's West Side.

News

Haunted house meets social distancing

Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Fallsburg Fearplex had to make adjustments to meet social distancing requirements.

News

West Virginia National Guard taking their training efforts out of Boone County

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Tori Yorgey
The West Virginia National Guard says they will be transitioning out of there during the next few months.

Latest News

Forecast

Nice weekend and next week ahead

Updated: 1 hour ago
The weekend if here and so is the golden month of October. Tony's forecast aims to please!

Local

Football teams in Putnam County play for first time in over a month

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
Poca, Winfield and Hurricane are among teams to play their first home games.

News

Kentucky election deadlines approaching

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Kentucky’s early voting begins Oct. 13, but there are some deadlines to be aware to secure your vote is counted.

News

Neighborhood on edge after second shooting in Charleston

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
Gunshots have rung out two mornings in a row near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Main Street on Charleston's West Side.

Local

6 asked to quarantine after COVID-19 case at Highlawn Elementary School

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
School officials say the affected employee last worked on Tuesday, Sept. 29. Contact tracing remains underway.

Local

82-year-old dies in connection to COVID-19 in Kanawha Co.

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There are 2,915 total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County.