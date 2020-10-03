Medical marijuana grower permits approved in our region

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Medical marijuana operations in West Virginia are on the increase, including here in our region.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), along with the Bureau for Public Health and the Office of Medical Cannabis on Friday announced successful applicants for medical cannabis grower permits.

These permit holders will cultivate medical cannabis plants before sending them for processing into forms for patient use such as pills, oils, and liquids.

Ten permits were accepted, three of which are in our area. One is in Kanawha County (Mountaineer Holding), one is in Roane County (Tariff Labs), and the other is in Mason County (Blue Ridge Botanicals).

