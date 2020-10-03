Nice weekend and next week ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The weekend is here and the feel of fall will certainly be in the air!

Come first light of Saturday, temperatures will dip to 40 with dense fog and heavy dew for most, though colder lows in the 30s suggest frost in the mountains of West Virginia and even some secluded hollows closer by to Charleston, Ripley and Marietta.

Across the high country, the frosty chill will accelerate the change of the colors on our deciduous trees setting the stage for a nice drive through Pocahontas, Randolph, Nicholas and Webster counties in West Virginia.

After the morning fog and dew evaporate away, it is clear sailing for outdoor plans with lots of sunshine and warming afternoon highs ranging from 60 at WVU for the 'Eers game with Baylor (no fans until the Kansas game) to 65 here at home.

In an otherwise dry weather pattern through most of next week, Sunday does offer the prospect for an increased cloud cover with either afternoon or especially night time showers likely. The amount of rain that falls will be well under soaking criteria so freshly seeded or spiked lawns will be relying on dew for moisture the next seven days.

So enjoy the weather this weekend and if you chose next week for vacation, you have chosen well!

