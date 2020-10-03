Pike County man arrested on multiple drug charges

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - According to a release from Kentucky State Police, a Pike County man was arrested Friday evening after illegal drugs were discovered at his home.

While conducting a search of a home on Sycamore Road in the Ashcamp community of Pike County, troopers located and seized over one pound of suspected methamphetamine. Additionally, amounts of heroin, prescription medication, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and over $6,000 in cash were seized from the residence.

Adam Little, 64, of Ashcamp, was arrested on charges of Trafficking Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Heroin), Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

According to KSP, Little is currently being held at the Pike County Detention Center.

