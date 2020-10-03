Advertisement

Pike County man arrested on multiple drug charges

According to KSP, amounts of heroin, prescription medication, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and over $6,000 in cash were seized from the residence.
According to KSP, amounts of heroin, prescription medication, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and over $6,000 in cash were seized from the residence.(Courtesy of the Kentucky State Police)
By John Lowe
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - According to a release from Kentucky State Police, a Pike County man was arrested Friday evening after illegal drugs were discovered at his home.

While conducting a search of a home on Sycamore Road in the Ashcamp community of Pike County, troopers located and seized over one pound of suspected methamphetamine. Additionally, amounts of heroin, prescription medication, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and over $6,000 in cash were seized from the residence.

Adam Little, 64, of Ashcamp, was arrested on charges of Trafficking Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Heroin), Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

According to KSP, Little is currently being held at the Pike County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Family loses home to fire in Sissonville

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Metro dispatch officials say it happened at the 2200 block of Wolf Pen Drive in Sissonville.

News

W.Va. State Police reach out for help identifying a wanted man

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Trooper M.J. Adkins at 304-528-5555.

News

Silver Alert issued for woman in Fairmont, West Virginia

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Bretha Lee Sistrunk, 77, is from Fairmont, West Virginia and was last seen on September 28th, 2020.

News

Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
According to Sheriff Mike Rutherford, the deputy sheriff is home while he rests and recovers.

Latest News

News

President’s physician gives update on Trump’s condition

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
As of Saturday, Dr. Sean Conley said Trump is doing “very well" at the military hospital.

News

Man found safe after being reported missing on two separate occasions

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
According to Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards, Rick Hensley is with his sons and they are on their way home.

News

West Virginia COVID-19 update

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
West Virginia DHHR reports two additional deaths and 161 new positive cases, as of Saturday.

News

Three vehicle accident shuts down road in Charleston

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Police officials say the accident happened at 6802 MacCorkle Ave SE, Charleston.

News

Man goes to hospital after shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
One man showed up at the emergency room with a gunshot wound, according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

VOD Recordings

Clay County vs Johnson Central highlights

Updated: 14 hours ago
11 O'clock news