President’s physician gives update on Trump’s condition

As of Saturday, Dr. Sean Conley said Trump is doing “very well" at the military hospital.
As of Saturday, Dr. Sean Conley said Trump is doing “very well" at the military hospital.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Trump’s physician, Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, announced updates on the president’s condition, after being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

As of Saturday, Dr. Conley said Trump is doing “very well" at the military hospital. His main symptoms are a slight cough and tiredness.

Although Dr. Conley confirmed Trump is not on oxygen as of Saturday, it is unclear whether or not the president has ever been on oxygen prior.

When asked about any risk factors, Dr. Conley said other than being a 74-year-old man and slightly overweight, the president is in good health.

The president’s heart rate is in the 70′s-to-80′s, and blood pressure is between 110 and 120-- Dr. Conley says both are in the normal range.

When asked why the first lady was not admitted into the hospital with Trump, Dr. Conley said she has no indication for advanced therapy or hospitalization.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

