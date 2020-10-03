Silver Alert issued for woman in Fairmont, West Virginia
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Marion County woman, who has a history of dementia.
Bretha Lee Sistrunk, 77, is from Fairmont, West Virginia and was last seen on September 28th.
Sistrunk is a 5′5″ African American female with black hair, brown eyes and weighs 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue and pink robe, blue night cap, and socks.
Anyone who finds her is asked to contact 911.
