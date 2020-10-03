Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for woman in Fairmont, West Virginia

Bretha Lee Sistrunk, 77, is from Fairmont, West Virginia and was last seen on September 28th, 2020.
Bretha Lee Sistrunk, 77, is from Fairmont, West Virginia and was last seen on September 28th, 2020.(MGN)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Marion County woman, who has a history of dementia.

Bretha Lee Sistrunk, 77, is from Fairmont, West Virginia and was last seen on September 28th.

Sistrunk is a 5′5″ African American female with black hair, brown eyes and weighs 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue and pink robe, blue night cap, and socks.

Anyone who finds her is asked to contact 911.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man found safe after being reported missing on two separate occasions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
According to Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards, Rick Hensley is with his sons and they are on their way home.

News

West Virginia COVID-19 update

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
West Virginia DHHR reports two additional deaths and 161 new positive cases, as of Saturday.

News

Three vehicle accident shuts down road in Charleston

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Police officials say the accident happened at 6802 MacCorkle Ave SE, Charleston.

News

Man goes to hospital after shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
One man showed up at the emergency room with a gunshot wound, according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Clay County vs Johnson Central highlights

Updated: 11 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

Floyd Central vs Belfry highlights

Updated: 11 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

Gallia Academy vs Portsmouth highlights

Updated: 11 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

Wheelersburg vs Portsmouth West highlights

Updated: 11 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

Sycamore vs Ironton highlights

Updated: 11 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

Fairview vs Boyd County highlights

Updated: 11 hours ago
11 O'clock news