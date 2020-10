IRONTON, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Ironton Fighting Tigers added Cincinnati Sycamore on a days notice and it didn’t affect the Tigers who won by a final of 33-11. Ironton ends the regular season with a 6-0 record as they begin the playoffs next weekend. Here are the highlights that ran on Week 6 of Football Friday Night.

