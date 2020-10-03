Two arrested in Milton after fleeing the scene of an accident

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to a release from the Milton Police Department, two have been arrested after investigators say they fled the scene of an accident.

Milton Poilce say that once a cruiser initiated lights and siren, a vehicle that left the scene of an accident continued even with a flat tire.

Investigators say the vehicle took the Milton exit and stopped at the GoMart, where police say four of the vehicle’s occupants were removed.

James Deerfield, 41 of Ironton, was the driver. Milton Police say he had no drivers license or insurance. He was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident, fleeing with reckless indifference, conspiracy to commit a felony and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver when crystal meth and heroin were found.

Milton Police also arrested Shannon Householder, 42 of Portsmouth,who was charged with conspiracy and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Investigators say bond has been set at $61,000 for Deerfield and $35,000 for Householder.

Both are being held at Western Regional Jail.

