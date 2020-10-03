Advertisement

Two KCEAA employees test positive for COVID-19

ambulance
ambulance(WMTW)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Two Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

The department made the announcement Saturday.

“All necessary personal protective equipment is being utilized by our personnel, responding to the public in need of emergency medical assistance,” said Monica Mason, Director of Education and Clinical Services.

The KCEAA says all measures are being taken to clean workspaces and quarantine people who have come in contact with the employees.

Executive Director Joe Lynch asked for everyone to keep the two employees and their families in their thoughts and prayers.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking

Gov. Beshear announces highest-ever jump in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
This jump reflects the highest-ever weekly and daily total of new cases.

Local

West Virginia Department of Education releases updated map

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Lowe
Students in one county will be permitted to return to class.

Local

Two arrested in Milton after fleeing the scene of an accident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
Two have been arrested on drug charges after leaving the scene of an accident.

Local

Pike County man arrested on multiple drug charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
Adam Little, 64, of Ashcamp, was arrested multiple drug charges.

Latest News

News

Family loses home to fire in Sissonville

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Metro dispatch officials say it happened at the 2200 block of Wolf Pen Drive in Sissonville.

News

W.Va. State Police reach out for help identifying a wanted man

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Trooper M.J. Adkins at 304-528-5555.

News

Silver Alert issued for woman in Fairmont, West Virginia

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Bretha Lee Sistrunk, 77, is from Fairmont, West Virginia and was last seen on September 28th, 2020.

News

Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
According to Sheriff Mike Rutherford, the deputy sheriff is home while he rests and recovers.

News

President’s physician gives update on Trump’s condition

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
As of Saturday, Dr. Sean Conley said Trump is doing “very well" at the military hospital.

News

Man found safe after being reported missing on two separate occasions

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
According to Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards, Rick Hensley is with his sons and they are on their way home.