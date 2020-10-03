Two KCEAA employees test positive for COVID-19

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Two Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

The department made the announcement Saturday.

“All necessary personal protective equipment is being utilized by our personnel, responding to the public in need of emergency medical assistance,” said Monica Mason, Director of Education and Clinical Services.

The KCEAA says all measures are being taken to clean workspaces and quarantine people who have come in contact with the employees.

Executive Director Joe Lynch asked for everyone to keep the two employees and their families in their thoughts and prayers.

