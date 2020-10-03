Advertisement

West Virginia COVID-19 update

West Virginia DHHR reports two additional deaths and 161 new positive cases, as of Saturday.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of Saturday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 161 new positive cases and two additional deaths.

This brings the total case count to 16,468 and death toll to 357.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 86-year old female from Fayette County and an 82-year old female from Kanawha County.

Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary, says, “the passing of these West Virginians is reported with a heavy heart and we extend our deepest sympathies to their loved ones.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (94), Berkeley (1,085), Boone (250), Braxton (13), Brooke (117), Cabell (885), Calhoun (27), Clay (37), Doddridge (32), Fayette (648), Gilmer (49), Grant (162), Greenbrier (132), Hampshire (110), Hancock (154), Hardy (94), Harrison (437), Jackson (288), Jefferson (445), Kanawha (2,842), Lewis (40), Lincoln (186), Logan (635), Marion (298), Marshall (184), Mason (147), McDowell (94), Mercer (436), Mineral (176), Mingo (398), Monongalia (2,079), Monroe (151), Morgan (61), Nicholas (122), Ohio (380), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (60), Preston (161), Putnam (620), Raleigh (550), Randolph (268), Ritchie (13), Roane (56), Summers (59), Taylor (141), Tucker (39), Tyler (17), Upshur (110), Wayne (419), Webster (8), Wetzel (65), Wirt (12), Wood (382), Wyoming (129).

