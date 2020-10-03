West Virginia Department of Education releases updated map

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Education released the updated color-coded map Saturday evening.

Kanawha County students will be able to return to class this week, as the county is gold on the new map.

Boone, Harrison and Upshur counties are in orange, meaning students will be unable to attend class in-person, with athletics limited to conditioning only and limited extracurricular activities

Jackson joins Kanawha County are in gold, with students permitted to return to class and athletic competition limited to other high schools in gold counties.

Keep checking WSAZ for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.