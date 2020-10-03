West Virginia National Guard taking their training efforts out of Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A large piece of property that sits mainly in Boone County will be seeing a major change as the West Virginia National Guard has decided to take their training efforts they typically perform on the property, elsewhere in the state.

“The WVNG has worked diligently since the development concept at Hobet to help bring jobs and opportunity to Boone County through military training that would blend together with other industrial development opportunities there,” Maj. Gen. James Hoyer told WSAZ.

Earlier this month Gov. Jim Justice announced the guard would be hosting a major regional full-scale disaster training exercise there in August 2021. But Boone Economic Development Office said, while they support the military, they were not in favor of having explosives on the property.

Chairman of the Boone Economic Development Office, Eddie Hendricks said the Guard has been doing operations for years on the Hobet property. The county and Guard came to an agreement to have both military training and, eventually, an industrial park to help the county generate more revenue. However, both the county and neighbors became concerned when the Guard announced their major training which would involve explosive, chemical and nuclear operations.

“We all need to sit down and talk to each other,” Hendricks said. “(We) can co-exist and (WVNG) has a place up in Preston County, there’s other places they can do explosives. They can do maneuvering, drills and parachute jumping, there’s a lot of stuff they can do without blowing up places.”

After WSAZ took the concerns to the National Guard, Hoyer gave this statement, in part:

“It would appear that the Boone County Economic Development office is no longer interested in working cooperatively with the National Guard on such opportunities. Based on that assessment, and potential concerns from citizens in the county, the National Guard will be moving its efforts to other locations in West Virginia.”

The guard plans to transition out of Hobet during the next few months.

