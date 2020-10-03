WVU wins in double OT

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It took two overtimes for West Virginia to beat the Baylor Bears Saturday afternoon in Morgantown. Leddie Brown scored to make the final 27-21 which improves WVU to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the Big 12. For the second consecutive week, WVU led their opponent in most major categories as they outgained Baylor 345-256 in total yards. The Mountaineers quadrupled the output from Baylor in rushing.

Jarret Doege threw for 211 yards and ran for a touchdown while Brown scored twice. WVU has next weekend off and host Kansas on October 17th.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.