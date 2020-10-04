Browns improve to 3-1 after beating Dallas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Baker Mayfield and Myles Garrett enjoyed their homecoming.

It was easy to forget the surroundings were familiar for Odell Beckham Jr., too.

Mayfield threw for two touchdowns, including one set up when Garrett had a strip sack in a third straight game, and Beckham scored three times and the Cleveland Browns held on to beat the Dallas Cowboys 49-38 on Sunday.

The Cleveland quarterback was playing at the home of the Cowboys for the first time since winning a Big 12 championship with Oklahoma there three years ago. Now the Austin native has the Browns at 3-1 for the first time since 2001.

“No, and I don’t really care,” Mayfield said when asked if he knew it had been 19 years since Cleveland won three of its first four games. “It’s 2020 and we’re moving on to the next one.”

Garrett played just a few miles from where he grew up and played high school football, on a field he visited several times at Texas A&M before becoming the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2017.

Beckham Jr.? He spent his first six seasons with the New York Giants, a once-a-year visitor for the Cowboys as NFC East rivals. So there were plenty of people, even with the pandemic-reduced crowd of 25,021, who had seen him celebrating in an AT&T Stadium end zone before.

Beckham capped his big day with a 50-yard scoring run on a reverse after the Cowboys had cut a 41-14 deficit to three late in the fourth quarter with three straight touchdowns and 2-point conversions.

“It’s funny, Kareem (Hunt) before the play was like, `We just need 5 yards,” said Beckham, who had 81 yards receiving and two scores with 73 yards rushing on two reverses in his first three-score game in nearly five years.

“And Harrison Bryant, the rookie is giving me advice and coaching me up and telling me to stay inbounds. I said, `Thanks, rook.' And I turned the corner and everybody was blocking and I just turned the jets on and found the end zone.”

Dak Prescott had his first 500-yard game, throwing for 502 yards and four touchdowns while becoming the first NFL quarterback with at least 450 yards passing in three straight games.

