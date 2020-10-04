Cats fall in OT to Ole Miss

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky Wildcats lost to Ole Miss Saturday evening thanks to some costly mistakes. In the first quarter, AJ Rose was on his way to a 70 plus yard touchdown but celebrated prematurely and was tackled short of the endzone. They didn’t score on that drive. Then in the first overtime, Matt Ruffalo missed an extra point that would’ve made the score 42-35. Moments later, Ole Miss scored on their possession of the first overtime to get the one point win. Kentucky falls to 0-2 on the year.

The Cats had 559 yards of total offense and over 400 of those came on the ground. Christoper Rodriquez, Terry Wilson and AJ Rose all went for over a hundred in the loss. Kentucky hosts #16 Mississippi State next Saturday.

