Death investigation underway after two bodies found in a car

It was determined by the coroner’s office that these deaths happened several weeks prior to anyone discovering the accident.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Boyd County Coroner’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead in a car on Friday, after being reported missing in late August.

According to Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond, the coroner’s office was dispatched at 6:30 p.m. to State Route 168, just outside of Catlettsburg, to handle a single vehicle accident.

A person in the area discovered the vehicle in question when they happened to look over an embankment, the coroner’s office says.

During the investigation, responders discovered two people dead in the car. It was determined by the coroner’s office that these deaths happened several weeks prior to anyone discovering the accident.

The coroner’s office identified the two fatalities as Laura Carter-Broughton, 40, and Donald Griffith, 49.

Both people had been reported missing and entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) around August 27th by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police Post 9, the coroner’s office says.

The investigation determined the last place both people were seen was in Martin County in the early morning of August 27th. They were on their way to Ashland, Kentucky.

