First Warning Forecast | Dry week ahead with up-and-down temperatures

By Andy Chilian
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Following a brief round of showers Sunday evening, the remainder of the upcoming week will be sunny and dry with no rain expected. As is typical of the fall season, temperatures will experience rises and falls during the week.

A few showers move across the Tri-State Sunday evening with a passing cold front. Some may contain heavy rain and gusty winds. These showers will taper after midnight, giving way to a mostly cloudy sky overnight. Patchy fog may settle in to some of the valleys. Low temperatures fall to the mid 40s.

Expect a mostly cloudy sky with areas of fog to start the day on Monday. As the day goes on, fog will lift, and clouds will gradually break for more sunshine. By sunset, the sky will be clear. High temperatures will be cooler, only rising to the low 60s.

Tuesday will start with chilled temperatures near 40 degrees. Some 30s with patchy frost may be seen in the rural hollows and mountains again. Despite the cold start, the day will see plenty of sunshine as afternoon highs reach the low 70s.

On Wednesday, expect a mainly sunny but breezy day as highs reach the upper 70s. Due to the warm temperatures, breeze, and drying ground, there will be an increased risk for brush fires on this day. Remember that the fall fire season has begun. Click here for the guidelines.

Sunshine will continue on Thursday but with cooler temperatures for the afternoon as highs rise to the upper 60s.

Friday will be nearly similar to Thursday: more sunshine is expected with high temperatures around 70 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm with high temperatures in the upper 70s. There is a small possibility for our region to get some rain from a tropical system that is set to develop over the Caribbean and move into the Gulf of Mexico in the next few days, but confidence is low at this point. Keep checking back for updates.

