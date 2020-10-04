First Warning Forecast | Few showers Sunday, then another dry spell takes hold

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A cold front crossing the region late Sunday will bring the opportunity for a few showers. After that, dry weather takes over through the rest of the week ahead. Meanwhile, temperatures will be very “up and down” this week but generally stay warmer than where they have been the past couple days.

Saturday will see a mostly clear sky during the evening hours before clouds increase overnight. Low temperatures fall to the mid 40s, so it will not be quite as cold as Saturday morning. Frost and fog is unlikely.

On Sunday, expect a mostly cloudy sky to start, followed by some breaks in the clouds for partial sunshine during the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s. Much of the daytime hours will be dry outside of a few passing sprinkles. However, late in the afternoon (mainly after 5 PM), expect a few passing showers as a cold front crosses.

Showers will continue through sunset and last until around midnight before tapering overnight. Low temperatures fall to the mid 40s Sunday night into Monday morning under a mostly cloudy sky. Patchy fog is possible.

On Monday, expect lots of cloud cover to start the day, following by gradual clearing as the day goes on. No rain is expected. High temperatures will stay cool, only expected to rise to the low 60s, but this will ultimately depend on how quickly the clouds break away during the daytime hours.

Following a chilled start to Tuesday morning where some 30s could be seen again in rural locations, the afternoon will turn noticeably warmer with abundant sunshine. High temperatures will reach the low 70s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and warm with afternoon temperatures topping out in the upper 70s.

Thursday and Friday turn cooler but still remain comfortable in the mid to upper 60s. Sunshine and dry conditions will continue both days.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer again with a high in the mid 70s.

