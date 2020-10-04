Juvenile injured in Huntington shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police have release more information on the shooting that happened Sunday evening.

According to Chief Ray Cornwell the victim of this shooting was a juvenile.

The victim has been transported for treatment, their condition is unknown at this time.

Detectives are still on scene conducting interviews to determine exactly what happened.

Original Story - 10/04/20 @ 7:00 p.m.

Huntington Police are on scene of a shooting Sunday evening.

The call came in just before 6:30 p.m. on the 700 block of Jackson Avenue.

According to Chief Cornwell Patrol officers and detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Dispatch says there was one victim transported to the hospital for their injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.

