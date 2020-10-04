Point Pleasant Firefighters handle second arson fire within one week

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Point Pleasant Fire Department is handling their second arson fire this week.

Crews were dispatched at 7:53 a.m. to an abandoned house in an alley off of Camden Ave. that caught fire, Point Pleasant Fire Chief Jeremy Bryant says.

This fire happened a block and a half away from a previous arson fire that happened at a former plant earlier this week.

No injuries have been reported.

Crews are still on scene.

According to the Point Pleasant Fire Department’s Facebook, anyone with information is encouraged to reach out. There is a reward for the arrest and conviction of suspects.

