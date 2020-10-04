Advertisement

Police on scene of reported stabbing in Charleston

The call came in just before 6 p.m. from Hutchinson Street.
Charleston police are on scene of a reported stabbing.
Charleston police are on scene of a reported stabbing.(WCAX)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston police have released more details on the stabbing reported Sunday evening.

According to Charleston Police Officers two females were fighting when it turned violent, leaving one female with a stab wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

One arrest has been made at this time.

It happened in an apartment complex on Hutchinson Street just before 6 p.m.

Keep checking with WSAZ for the latest information.

Original Story - 10/04/2020 @ 6:33 p.m.

Charleston Police are on the scene of a reported stabbing Sunday evening.

The call came in just before 6 p.m. from Hutchinson Street.

Dispatchers say one victim has been transported to the hospital, but there is no word on the severity of that person’s injuries.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking back for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Class being quarantined at Floyd County school after student tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A 3rd grade classroom at Prestonsburg Elementary is being quarantined after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

Breaking

Juvenile injured in Huntington shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The call came in just before 6:30 p.m. on the 700 block of Jackson Avenue.

Local

SLED: Suspect in shooting that killed a Myrtle Beach police officer, injured another, is deceased

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WMBF Staff
A Myrtle Beach police officer has died following a shooting late Saturday night, authorities said.

Local

Possible COVID-19 exposure at Carter County funeral service

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Anyone who attended a funeral service on Monday September, 28th and Tuesday, September 29th at the Mills Branch Apostolic Church may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Latest News

Local

Residents wake up to damaged property in South Point, Ohio

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
The suspect fled the scene and is still on the run, troopers say.

Local

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine orders flags lowered in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Governor DeWine ordered this honor to take place on all public buildings and grounds throughout Ohio from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, October 4th, 2020.

News

Death investigation underway after two bodies found in a car

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
It was determined by the coroner’s office that these deaths happened several weeks prior to anyone discovering the accident.

News

Point Pleasant Firefighters handle second arson fire within one week

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
This fire happened a block and a half away from a previous arson fire that happened at a former plant earlier this week.

News

West Virginia COVID-19 update

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
W.Va. DHHR reports 160 new positive cases and one additional death related to the coronavirus.

Local

Name released in deadly Floyd County crash

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
US 23 is closed currently due to a crash.