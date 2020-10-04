Police on scene of reported stabbing in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston police have released more details on the stabbing reported Sunday evening.

According to Charleston Police Officers two females were fighting when it turned violent, leaving one female with a stab wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

One arrest has been made at this time.

It happened in an apartment complex on Hutchinson Street just before 6 p.m.

