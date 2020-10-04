Possible COVID-19 exposure at Carter County funeral service

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Coroner officials announced a possible COVID-19 exposure at a funeral service in Carter County, Kentucky.

According to Carter County Deputy Coroner Nathan Eldridge’s Facebook page, anyone who attended a funeral service on Monday September, 28th and Tuesday, September 29th at the Mills Branch Apostolic Church may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Eldridge says if you are experiencing any symptoms related to COVID-19, to be tested immediately.

Any questions can be directed to the Carter County Health Department.

Safety precautions have been taken by the church that include disinfecting and sanitizing, according to Eldridge.

Church services are currently cancelled until further notice.

