Residents wake up to damaged property in South Point, Ohio

The suspect fled the scene and is still on the run, troopers say.
The suspect fled the scene and is still on the run, troopers say.(John Lowe/WSAZ)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTH POINT, Oh. (WSAZ) - Residents in South Point, Ohio woke up to portions of property damage Sunday morning.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened at 4:00 a.m.

Troopers say this was a short pursuit that started on Alicia St., crossed the railroad tracks, and traveled into some backyards on Miller Ct. in South Point.

The suspect fled the scene and is still on the run, troopers say.

