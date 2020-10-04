Advertisement

West Virginia COVID-19 update

W.Va. DHHR reports 160 new positive cases and one additional death related to the coronavirus.
W.Va. DHHR reports 160 new positive cases and one additional death related to the coronavirus.(AP Images)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of Sunday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 160 new positive cases and one additional death related to the coronavirus.

This brings the total case count to 16,628 and death toll to 358.

DHHR has confirmed the death of an 81-year old female from Kanawha County.

Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary, says, “our deepest condolences are extended at this time of grief.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (94), Berkeley (1,093), Boone (254), Braxton (13), Brooke (118), Cabell (894), Calhoun (27), Clay (37), Doddridge (32), Fayette (652), Gilmer (49), Grant (163), Greenbrier (133), Hampshire (111), Hancock (154), Hardy (96), Harrison (443), Jackson (291), Jefferson (451), Kanawha (2,874), Lewis (41), Lincoln (187), Logan (650), Marion (301), Marshall (185), Mason (147), McDowell (96), Mercer (438), Mineral (176), Mingo (398), Monongalia (2,099), Monroe (151), Morgan (62), Nicholas (124), Ohio (383), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (60), Preston (161), Putnam (627), Raleigh (559), Randolph (269), Ritchie (13), Roane (56), Summers (59), Taylor (143), Tucker (42), Tyler (17), Upshur (117), Wayne (420), Webster (8), Wetzel (66), Wirt (12), Wood (382), Wyoming (129).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Death investigation underway after two bodies found in a car

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
It was determined by the coroner’s office that these deaths happened several weeks prior to anyone discovering the accident.

News

Point Pleasant Firefighters handle second arson fire within one week

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
This fire happened a block and a half away from a previous arson fire that happened at a former plant earlier this week.

Local

Part of US 23 in Floyd County shutdown due to fatal crash

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
US 23 is closed currently due to a crash.

Local

Mandt resigns from West Virginia House of Delegates, ends reelection campaign

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The resignation will take effect 11:59 p.m. Saturday.

Latest News

Local

West Virginia National Guard soldiers return home after deployment

Updated: 12 hours ago
Over 30 new babies were born while soldiers were deployed.

News

Head-on crash reported in Kanawha County

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The accident was reported Saturday evening along Winfield Road in Amandaville.

Local

Kanawha County Schools releases return plan

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Students in Kanawha County will go on a blended learning plan to begin the in-person school year.

Breaking

Gov. Beshear announces highest-ever jump in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
This jump reflects the highest-ever weekly and daily total of new cases.

Local

West Virginia Department of Education releases updated map

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
Students in one county will be permitted to return to class.

News

Two KCEAA employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Two Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority employees have tested positive for coronavirus.