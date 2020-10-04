West Virginia National Guard soldiers return home after deployment

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was an emotional moment for soldiers from the West Virginia National Guard and their families as they were reunited in Charleston after a lengthy deployment.

Paige Wiley says it’s a reunion she’s been waiting for since her husband’s deployment.

“I think that’s him right there, I can’t breath,” said Wiley, as she waited for her husband.

Paige and William Wiley were one of over 190 families reunited Saturday at Laidley Field after a year long deployment to the Middle East. This group was one of the last of 550 West Virginia National Guard soldiers returning from deployments.

“We will be at probably one of the lowest points we have been since Sept. 11, 2001 with deployments,” said Maj. Gen. James Hoyer.

Soldiers came home to 33 new babies since their deployment. Charles White saw his son for the second time.

“Our son was born in February about the 6th of the month,” said White.

His wife Chelsea last saw him when their baby was born. Charles says he is ready to spend time with his little boy.

“It was definitely a big shock to see somebody after so long because when he did come home, it wasn’t for very long and it was to take care of children,” she said.

Paige says she is proud of William’s accomplishments overseas.

“I am so glad he is home,” said Paige.

All of the soldiers who returned had to quarantine for over two weeks before reuniting with their families.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.