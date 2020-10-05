Advertisement

32 new positive COVID-19 cases in Scioto County

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments say are 32 new positive coronavirus cases.

The health departments say this is since Friday.

Health officials say there have been 607 total cases since the beginning of the outbreak in April.

There are 119 active cases.

The health departments say the increase is due to community spread. The cases have not been traced back to any one place or event.

Four more people have recovered. There have been 479 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

Scioto County is a Level 3 or Red on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

