35 new cases, one death in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says one person has died in connection to COVID-19.

An 82-year-old man has died, bringing the total number of deaths to 87.

There are 35 more positive cases as of Monday, October 5. Kanawha County has 2,994 total coronavirus cases.

34 residents have recovered. There have been 1,913 recoveries since the start of the outbreak.

