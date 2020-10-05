5 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Five new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in Meigs County.

The Meigs County Health Department made that announcement Monday.

Health department officials say the new cases involve three females and two males ranging from about 10 years old to the 50s.

Since April, there have been 192 positive cases, including 30 that are probable. One hundred sixty-five people have recovered from the virus.

There have been 11 deaths.

