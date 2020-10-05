543 new coronavirus cases in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says there are over 500 new cases of coronavirus in the bluegrass state.

As of Monday, October 5, there have been 73,158 total cases of coronavirus.

Governor Beshear says this is the highest amount for a Monday within the last four weeks.

Five people have died in connection to the virus. There have been 1,214 total since the start of the pandemic.

12,445 Kentuckians have recovered.

