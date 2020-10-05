Advertisement

6 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Greenup County

Six new COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Greenup County
Six new COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Greenup County(AP images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Six new COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Monday.

The newest cases involve two 26-year-old women, a 32-year-old man, a 47-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man.

There have been 476 positive cases overall since the pandemic started, and 363 have recovered. One hundred seven cases remain active.

Six people have died due to the virus.

