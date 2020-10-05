Advertisement

Additional deputies to patrol around schools as students head back in Kanawha County

Rutherford holds press conference on school zone safety.
Rutherford holds press conference on school zone safety.(WSAZ)
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As students make their way back to the classroom for the first time in seven months in Kanawha County, deputies will be there to keep an eye on their safety.

“Please everybody be very careful," said Sheriff Mike Rutherford. “We do not want our kids anybody to be injured.”

Sheriff Rutherford said he’s going to have additional deputies stationed at schools in the county outside city limits throughout the week.

“We are going to have an additional 25 deputies that will be out in the school zones,” said Rutherford. “We’ll be seeing their blue lights on and we will be watching the school zones very, very cautiously.”

He is hoping their presence will remind drivers to slow down in school zones and pay attention since this is going to be an adjustment period.

“We just want to make sure that everybody realizes kids have been home for 7 months,” said Rutherford. “You’re not used to the kids out there in the school zones and the kids aren’t used to being in the school zones.”

Sheriff Rutherford said the patrols will continue for as long as necessary and deputies will be there when students are dropped off and picked up each day they are in school.

