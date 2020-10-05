Artists invited to create ornaments for Christmas tree

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Artists are being asked to create ornaments for a Christmas tree that’s going to be displayed at the West Virginia Culture Center.

The First Lady and the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History are inviting West Virginians of all ages to create and submit hand-crafted ornaments for the Artistree.

The ornaments must be made by hand and suitable for hanging on a tree. The size and weight should be taken into consideration.

The 2020 Artistree will honor health care workers who have served on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic in West Virginia. The artists are asked to celebrate a healthcare worker by creating an ornament in their honor. This is also the 10th anniversary as a First Lady Initiative for the Artistree.

“Dedicating an ornament to a healthcare worker you know is a special way to show your appreciation through art and honor them for everything they do,” said First Lady Cathy Justice.

Submissions must be mailed to: Elizabeth Yeager West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History, The Culture Center 1900 Kanawha Blvd. East, Charleston, WV 25305 ATTN: Artistree.

Ornaments must be submitted by Friday, November 20, 2020.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.