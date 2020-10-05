Car slams into house
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman driving a car that slammed into a house has been taken to the hospital.
The crash happened just before 4 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Delaware Ave. in Charleston.
Three people inside the home weren’t injured.
Police said the driver hit a utility pole then slammed into the house.
Officers told WSAZ she was alert and talking.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
