Car slams into house

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman driving a car that slammed into a house has been taken to the hospital.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Delaware Ave. in Charleston.

Three people inside the home weren’t injured.

Police said the driver hit a utility pole then slammed into the house.

Officers told WSAZ she was alert and talking.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

