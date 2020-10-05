Couple indicted in connection to wildfires.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A couple has been indicted on two counts related to wildfires.

According to the West Virginia Division of Forestry, Katie Jean Holstine and Lovell Ruben Holstine, both from Emmons, were indicted on one count each for Setting Fires to Lands of Another and Conspiracy, both felonies.

The wildfires happened on Feburary 27, 2019 in the Dartmont area of Boone County. These fires burned 20 acres of forested land and 35.2 acres of non-forested land.

Investigators say the officer who indicted the couple presented the case with a Boone County Prosecuting Attorney before a grand jury in September 2020.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.