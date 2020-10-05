Advertisement

Deputies work to identify person who allegedly broke into business, stole money

Deputies say it happened at Gino’s Pizza & Spaghetti House on Saturday.
Deputies say it happened at Gino’s Pizza & Spaghetti House on Saturday.(WCAX)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A restaurant in Mason was broken into over the weekend and the Mason County Sheriff’s Department is working to identify the person.

Deputies say it happened at Gino’s Pizza & Spaghetti House on Saturday.

According to deputies, the person broke into the business early in the morning. Deputies say the person, dressed in all black, pried open the front door.

Once inside, deputies say they stole money and then left.

Deputies determined the business had been broken into after employees noticed damage to the front door as they went into work.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 304-675-3838 or Mason County 911 at 304-675-9911.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Studio 3

Rice pudding with The Olive Tree

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Chef Michael Jarrouj on Studio 3.

Video

Corona Calculus with Tony Cavalier

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Corona Calculus with Tony Cavalier

Video

Soul Food Twist on Studio 3

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Soul Food Twist on Studio 3

Video

National Fire Prevention Week

Updated: 56 minutes ago
National Fire Prevention Week

Latest News

News

WSAZ Now Desk | Kanawha County students return to school in-person

Updated: 59 minutes ago

Local

32 new positive COVID-19 cases in Scioto County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Health officials say there have been 607 total cases since the beginning of the outbreak in April.

Local

Governor announces new health benefits portal

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It’s called kynect.

Local

Couple indicted in connection to wildfires

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The wildfires happened on Feburary 27, 2019 in the Dartmont area of Boone County.

Local

UPDATE | Governor Justice responds to WVEA injunction over school re-entry map

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The WVEA sent a press release Monday morning.

Local

MU’s Winter commencement to be virtual

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Marshall made the announcement Monday morning.