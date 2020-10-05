Deputies work to identify person who allegedly broke into business, stole money

MASON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A restaurant in Mason was broken into over the weekend and the Mason County Sheriff’s Department is working to identify the person.

Deputies say it happened at Gino’s Pizza & Spaghetti House on Saturday.

According to deputies, the person broke into the business early in the morning. Deputies say the person, dressed in all black, pried open the front door.

Once inside, deputies say they stole money and then left.

Deputies determined the business had been broken into after employees noticed damage to the front door as they went into work.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 304-675-3838 or Mason County 911 at 304-675-9911.

