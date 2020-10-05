Advertisement

First EnVision Center coming to W.Va.

First EnVision Center in W.Va.
First EnVision Center in W.Va.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The state of West Virginia is getting its first EnVision Center.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Joe DeFelice and Williamson Mayor Charles Hatfield, Housing Authority of of the City of Williamson Executive Director Pauline Sturgill, and other leaders were part of the announcement Monday afternoon.

This is the 57th EnVision Center in the United States and one of 11 in the Mid-Atlantic district.

It’s located next to public housing in Williamson.

EnVision Centers offer HUD-assisted families access to support services that can help them achieve self-sufficiency.

Officials say the goal is to bring more resources into the area through economic empowerment, educational advancement, character, leadership, health and wellness.

The center offers different programs for people that live inside, but the Williamson Housing Authority says they won’t turn down anyone in need as long as they call.

This will affect over 250 families.

HUD’s mission is to create strong, sustainable, inclusive communities and quality affordable homes for everyone.

