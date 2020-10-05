Advertisement

Governor announces new health benefits portal

Governor Andy Beshear announces a new, improved kynect.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced a new benefits portal on Monday.

It’s called kynect.

Governor Beshear says the new kynect offers expanded benefits, enhanced usability, a new mobile-friendly format and helps to get Kentuckians ready for the return of the state-based exchange which is scheduled for enrollment in 2021 to begin the exchange in January 2022.

The governor’s office says this is expected to save residents about $15 million a year.

“Even as the state continues to battle the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19), we have remained committed to moving the state forward on major initiatives including expanding access to health care,” Gov. Beshear said. “Every member of Team Kentucky should have health care – it is a basic human right. Now that kynect is back, it is easier for Kentuckians to access the benefits they need so they can afford to see a doctor and get the care they deserve.”

The Lt. Governor, Cabinet for Health and Family Services officials and communities partners joined the Governor for the announcement.

The governor says this may look similar to the original kynect launched in 2013, but this one has new features and services.

The new health portal offers access to the national health benefit exchange; access to enrollment through the state, including Medicaid, the Kentucky Children’s Health Insurance program (KCHIP) and the Kentucky Integrated Health Insurance Premium Payment program. Those who are qualified can access SNAP food assistance benefits, along with family and childcare assistance programs. There are also other resources like support for job training, foster care, elder care, addition, support for veterans with disabilities, immigrants and refugees, and homeless Kentuckians.

To access kynect, click here.

