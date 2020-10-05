Advertisement

Kanawha County Schools to return to in-person classes

Kanawha County Schools will return to in-person learning five days a week soon.
Kanawha County Schools will return to in-person learning five days a week soon.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Kanawha County Schools will return to in-person learning five days a week soon.

Monday evening, the Kanawha County Board of Education voted 3-2 to move from the blended model.

In-person classes will resume Monday, Oct. 12 five days a week for parents who choose that option.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

6 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Greenup County

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There have been 476 positive cases overall since the pandemic started, and 363 have recovered. One hundred seven cases remain active.

Video

A&L Homecare on First Look at Four

Updated: 1 hour ago
A&L Homecare on First Look at Four

Video

Nitro Road Project Announcement

Updated: 1 hour ago
Nitro Road Project Announcement

Video

Day Five of Murder Trial in Cabell County

Updated: 1 hours ago
Day Five of Murder Trial in Cabell County

Latest News

Local

35 new cases, one death in Kanawha County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There are 35 more positive cases as of Monday, October 5. Kanawha County has 2,994 total coronavirus cases.

News

Students in Kanawha County attend in-person classes for the first time

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
For the first time in seven months, students in Kanawha County were back in the classroom.

Local

543 new coronavirus cases in Kentucky

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
As of Monday, October 5, there have been 73,158 total cases of coronavirus.

Local

5 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Meigs County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Health department officials say the new cases involve three females and two males ranging from about 10 years old to the 50s.

Local

One death and 3 COVID-19 cases in Boyd County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There have been 12 coronavirus-related deaths in the county overall.

Local

First EnVision Center coming to W.Va.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
This is the 57th EnVision Center in the United States and one of 11 in the Mid-Atlantic district.