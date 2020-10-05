Kanawha County Schools to return to in-person classes
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Kanawha County Schools will return to in-person learning five days a week soon.
Monday evening, the Kanawha County Board of Education voted 3-2 to move from the blended model.
In-person classes will resume Monday, Oct. 12 five days a week for parents who choose that option.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.