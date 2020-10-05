Advertisement

Lawmakers preview vice presidential debate

Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris will take the debate stage Wednesday night.
The vice presidential debate will take place Wednesday, Oct. 7.
The vice presidential debate will take place Wednesday, Oct. 7.(Gray DC)
By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The 2020 vice presidential candidates will face off in the first and only vice presidential debate of the election season Wednesday night.

The debate is set to take place at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. The debate comes following the news that President Trump and a number of GOP lawmakers tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris have both tested negative. The candidates will debate from 12 feet apart to prevent spread of the virus.

The Washington Bureau team talked to lawmakers from both sides of the aisle about the upcoming debate. The full interviews can be seen below.

Rep. Ralph Norman // R-South Carolina

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Pres. Trump's coronavirus circle widens

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT
|
More questions than answers as the President's doctor holds a briefing.

News

Decision 2020: Interviews with candidates for Huntington Council-At-Large

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:20 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Each candidate for Huntington Council-At-Large was asked the same three questions, provided by the League of Women Voters, on several topics including goals and priorities for the city of Huntington, top two problems in the city and dealing with the issues of dilapidated housing.

News

Decision 2020: Interviews with candidates for W.Va. House of Delegates, District 18

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:17 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Each candidate was asked the same three questions, provided by the League of Women Voters, on several topics including healthcare access, the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on West Virginia and criminal justice reform.

News

Decision 2020: Interviews with candidates for W.Va. House of Delegates, District 17

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:14 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Each candidate was asked the same three questions, provided by the League of Women Voters, on several topics including healthcare access, the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on West Virginia and criminal justice reform.

News

Decision 2020: Interviews with candidates for W.Va. House of Delegates, District 16

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:11 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Each candidate was asked the same three questions, provided by the League of Women Voters, on several topics including healthcare access, the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on West Virginia and criminal justice reform.

Latest News

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:35 PM EDT
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

Politics

Democratic convention takeaways: Make history, pound Trump

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
There has been one persistent theme in the Democratic National Convention so far: to portray President Donald Trump as unsuited for the White House.

Politics

Key takeaways from night 2 of the Democratic convention

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:06 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
On the second night of the Democratic National Convention, party leaders tried to blend its past with its future.

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Michelle Obama and the kids in ‘cages’

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:21 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Michelle Obama assailed President Donald Trump on Monday for ripping migrant children from their parents and throwing them into cages.

National

Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:01 AM EDT
|
Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

Coronavirus

Trump and Biden trade barbs over coronavirus response, masks

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:15 AM EDT
President Donald Trump is attacking Joe Biden for calling on governors to mandate all Americans wear masks.