UPDATE | Defense rests in murder trial

Sheffield is on trial for the murder of Aaron Black and malicious wounding of Sydney Rice at an apartment along Williams Avenue in Huntington on Sept. 2, 2017.
Sheffield is on trial for the murder of Aaron Black and malicious wounding of Sydney Rice at an apartment along Williams Avenue in Huntington on Sept. 2, 2017.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The defense has rested in the murder trial for Quenton Avery Sheffield.

This comes after questioning memory expert, Dr. Timothy Saar, a psychologist from South Charleston, Monday morning.

Our crew in the courtroom says Saar testified on how we recall memory and how trauma impacts how we remember something.

This is a developing story.

ORIGINAL STORY 10/5/20 @ 9:57 a.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The murder trial for a 2017 shooting entered a second week Monday.

The defense began calling witnesses after the state rested in the case against Quenton Avery Sheffield.

Sheffield is on trial for the murder of Aaron Black and malicious wounding of Sydney Rice at an apartment along Williams Avenue in Huntington on Sept. 2, 2017.

Before proceedings began, the judge told the jury the defense does admit Sheffield has prior convictions, and is not supposed to be possess a gun, but they were not admitting guilt.

The defense first called a friend of both Sheffield and Black’s to the stand.

The friend, who is currently in jail for drug and gun charges, told the court he is also an acquaintance of Rice who allegedly told him she did not know who shot her.

On Thursday, Rice testified she never saw the shooter’s eyes, but recognized Sheffield’s facial hair before being shot and his voice from when he was talking in the apartment.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the defense has also called Sheffield’s sister and grandmother who both say he was at his grandmother’s home from 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 1, 2017 to at least 1:30 a.m. Sept. 2, 2017.

The shooting was reported at 1:00 a.m.

