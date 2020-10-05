Advertisement

MU’s Winter commencement to be virtual

Marshall made the announcement Monday morning.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 2020 Winter Commencement ceremony will be virtual for Marshall University.

Officials say it’s due to continuing COVID-19 concerns.

The annual commencement is scheduled for Saturday, December 12. There will be two separate ceremonies, one at 9 a.m. and one at 12 p.m. They will recognize graduates from Spring 2020, Summer 2020 and Winter 2020.

They will be livestreamed here.

The ceremony at 9 a.m. will celebrate Spring 2020 graduates and include the awarding of an honorary degree to Robert “Bob” Simpson, former interim dean of the Lewis College of Business. The event’s guest speaker will be announced later.

At the noon ceremony, Summer 2020 and Winter 2020 graduates will be named. There will be a posthumous honorary degree awarded in honor of jazz great Ellis Marsalis. Marsalis passed in April but was to have been honored at Marshall’s May commencement, which was cancelled because of COVID-19.

Click here for more information.

