MU’s Winter commencement to be virtual

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 2020 Winter Commencement ceremony will be virtual for Marshall University.

Marshall made the announcement Monday morning.

Officials say it’s due to continuing COVID-19 concerns.

The annual commencement is scheduled for Saturday, December 12. There will be two separate ceremonies, one at 9 a.m. and one at 12 p.m. They will recognize graduates from Spring 2020, Summer 2020 and Winter 2020.

The ceremony at 9 a.m. will celebrate Spring 2020 graduates and include the awarding of an honorary degree to Robert “Bob” Simpson, former interim dean of the Lewis College of Business. The event’s guest speaker will be announced later.

At the noon ceremony, Summer 2020 and Winter 2020 graduates will be named. There will be a posthumous honorary degree awarded in honor of jazz great Ellis Marsalis. Marsalis passed in April but was to have been honored at Marshall’s May commencement, which was cancelled because of COVID-19.

