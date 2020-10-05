Nearly perfect work-school week ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Top 10 vacation week ahead

After a Sunday evening with gusty autumn showers Monday made the gradual turn back to cool fall air. Highs struggled to get to 60 with a north component to the wind.

Tonight under the cover of darkness with clear skies and light winds, air temperatures will drop back to a chilled, fog laden 40 degrees with 30s across the high country. There the chill of autumn produced frosty conditions and has spurred an acceleration of the change of fall colors.

Tuesday will dawn with a foggy mist that will burn away into a beautiful colbalt blue sky day. With a gusty southwest turn to the wind, highs will aim for the 70s.

Wednesday through Friday skies will be chock filled with sunshine though more of a hazy sun by late week. The milky late week sky will come courtesy of high altitude clouds ahead of a Hurricane named Delta (Greek letter).

Since Delta is more than 1500 miles and 5 or 6 days away, the effects the storm will have on our region is to be determined. At first glance the risk of rain for Marshall’s Saturday night game at Western (Bowling Green) seems high with our region more likely to see some wet weather on Sunday compared to Saturday.

